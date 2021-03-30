Norman E. Mcleod Sells 10,621 Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Stock

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 10,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $299,087.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE HOME traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $34.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. At Home Group’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in At Home Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,952,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth $501,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HOME. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

