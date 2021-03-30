Northam Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:NMPNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Northam Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:NMPNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the February 28th total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:NMPNF remained flat at $$11.00 on Tuesday. Northam Platinum has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00.

About Northam Platinum

Northam Platinum Limited engages in mining, refining, marketing, and selling platinum group metals and its by-products in South Africa, Europe, Japan, Asia, and North America. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, iridium, ruthenium, silver, nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome deposits.

