Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,561,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,064,421 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Mizuho Financial Group worth $26,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 34,128 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of MFG stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 10.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

