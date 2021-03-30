Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,077 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of EPR Properties worth $26,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in EPR Properties by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its position in EPR Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in EPR Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

EPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

