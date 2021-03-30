Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,412 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.30% of Federal Signal worth $26,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSS. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,831,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

NYSE FSS opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $4,305,138.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

