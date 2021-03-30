Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,610 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.61% of Tupperware Brands worth $25,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,638,000 after purchasing an additional 318,277 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,814,000 after buying an additional 1,425,321 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 14.5% during the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,864,000 after buying an additional 162,266 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after buying an additional 437,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

NYSE:TUP opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $38.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.93.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis purchased 20,475 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $498,771.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,671. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez purchased 20,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 445,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,023.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 47,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,318 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

TUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.