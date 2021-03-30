Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.51% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $25,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $554.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.93 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.