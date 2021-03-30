Northern Trust Corp Has $25.91 Million Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 592,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,944 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.71% of Argo Group International worth $25,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -137.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

