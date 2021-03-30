Northern Trust Corp Has $25.98 Million Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,006 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Maxar Technologies worth $25,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.00 million. Analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.90%.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.