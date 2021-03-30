Northern Trust Corp Has $26.55 Million Stock Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.49% of Monro worth $26,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Monro by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Monro by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 198,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,387 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MNRO shares. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. Insiders have sold 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $65.36 on Tuesday. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.53.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

