Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,174 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.34% of Herc worth $26,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 456,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 240,126 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $10,048,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Herc by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,268,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,588 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

NYSE HRI opened at $94.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.01 and its 200 day moving average is $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $110.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

