Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.65% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $26,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAIN. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

