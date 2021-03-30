Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,739 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $26,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SEA by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 19,232 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,383 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 752,800 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $149,845,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 55,258 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SE stock opened at $204.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.27 and its 200 day moving average is $199.27. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.47 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.