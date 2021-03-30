Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,618 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.61% of frontdoor worth $26,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the third quarter valued at about $66,899,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,918,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,644,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 595,598 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,317,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,551,000 after buying an additional 340,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 30.8% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,186,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,149,000 after buying an additional 279,546 shares in the last quarter.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. frontdoor, inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.07.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.72 million. Analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

