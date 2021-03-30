Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,760 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.48% of PRA Group worth $26,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PRA Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 702,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,869,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,235,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PRA Group by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.51.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $273.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.79 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

