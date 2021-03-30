Northern Trust Corp Sells 111,600 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,296,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,600 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.76% of Equitrans Midstream worth $26,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 115.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 2.23. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETRN. Barclays lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.28.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

