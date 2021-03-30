Northern Trust Corp Sells 19,445 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.24% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $26,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter worth $254,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.29. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $59.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BWS Financial raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

