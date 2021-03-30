Northern Trust Corp Sells 21,570 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,570 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.53% of Domtar worth $26,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Domtar by 34.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. CIBC upgraded Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domtar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.73.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94. Domtar Co. has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $39.33.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

