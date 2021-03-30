Northern Trust Corp Sells 34,375 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,435,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 34,375 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.67% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $26,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 184.5% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDS opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 67.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

