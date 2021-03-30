Northern Trust Corp Sells 36,605 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,254,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.25% of South Jersey Industries worth $27,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 50.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

SJI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

