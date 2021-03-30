Northern Trust Corp Sells 38,576 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,027,504 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 38,576 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.05% of Urban Outfitters worth $26,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,257,000 after purchasing an additional 269,541 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.35.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.