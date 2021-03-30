Northern Trust Corp Sells 59,216 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,926,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,216 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.03% of Independence Realty Trust worth $25,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 42.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 226,865 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 15.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 69,120 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,397,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after acquiring an additional 133,596 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

