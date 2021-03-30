Northern Trust Corp Sells 93,204 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,204 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.32% of SJW Group worth $26,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 48.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SJW Group in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in SJW Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SJW Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Shares of SJW stock opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.77. SJW Group has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $71.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $135.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.40%.

SJW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.