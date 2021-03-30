Northern Trust Corp Sells 97,821 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,228,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 97,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Xperi worth $25,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XPER shares. TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.28. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $433.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.88 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

