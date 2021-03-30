nOS (NOS) Reaches One Day Volume of $4,230.00

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. nOS has a total market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One nOS token can now be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get nOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00057680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.65 or 0.00253897 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.29 or 0.00923456 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00050531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00076336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00031355 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official website is nos.io . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.