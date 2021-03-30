NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Trading Down 3.9%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) traded down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.72 and last traded at $8.77. 34,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,335,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 63.25, a quick ratio of 63.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,588,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,569,000 after acquiring an additional 625,056 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 396,377 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

