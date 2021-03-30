NPCoin (NPC) Achieves Market Cap of $128,642.89

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 38.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded down 53.8% against the US dollar. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $128,642.89 and $165.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

NPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

