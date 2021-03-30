NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of NSSXF remained flat at $$28.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average of $28.21. NS Solutions has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $28.21.
NS Solutions Company Profile
