Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $7,223.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuco.cloud token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 58.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00057952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.41 or 0.00250043 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.22 or 0.00914653 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00049886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00075873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00030602 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 tokens. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news . The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud

