Nuggets Hits Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $285.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nuggets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00057912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.26 or 0.00247805 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $534.99 or 0.00906394 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00049796 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00076015 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00030306 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.