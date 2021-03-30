NULS Market Capitalization Hits $110.67 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, NULS has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $110.67 million and approximately $85.93 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001879 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00057782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00265427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $547.39 or 0.00925862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00050285 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00076891 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00032868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars.

