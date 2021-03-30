Numeraire (NMR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $36.49 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Numeraire has a market cap of $252.09 million and $36.49 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for about $51.43 or 0.00087421 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00022585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00046610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,118.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.68 or 0.00638578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00067829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00026919 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

NMR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,692 coins and its circulating supply is 4,901,607 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

