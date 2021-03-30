NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NULV. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,579,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,920,000 after acquiring an additional 258,226 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 375,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 227,221 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,057,000. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. now owns 160,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 76,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,904,000.

Shares of NULV opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.30.

