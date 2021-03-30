Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Short Interest Update

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the February 28th total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Nutrien by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Nutrien by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 25,398 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 155,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 46,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien stock opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. Nutrien has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $59.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.82.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.