Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,553,629 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,547,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553,629 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Baker Hughes worth $94,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,471 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 367.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,970,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,940,000 after buying an additional 2,335,488 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,292,000 after buying an additional 2,289,203 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,542,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

