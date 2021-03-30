Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,131,712 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 119.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,908,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131,712 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of NortonLifeLock worth $81,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 42.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,144,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

