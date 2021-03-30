Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 285,748 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,195,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,748 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Trimble worth $79,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 1,638.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,335,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,956,000 after buying an additional 2,201,337 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 957.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,269,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,475 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 687.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,118,000 after purchasing an additional 851,363 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Trimble by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,947,000 after buying an additional 702,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,676,521,000 after purchasing an additional 636,599 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of TRMB opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $77.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average of $62.88.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

