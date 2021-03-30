Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 50,574 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50,574 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of FMC worth $81,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 83.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMC. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.20.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $112.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.89. FMC Co. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

