Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 55,188 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,188 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Fair Isaac worth $94,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,257,000 after buying an additional 81,250 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Caxton Corp acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.71.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,250 shares of company stock worth $14,517,228 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $485.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $259.37 and a 12-month high of $530.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

