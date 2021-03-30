Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 63,555 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,555 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Domino’s Pizza worth $94,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,394,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 392,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,362,000 after buying an additional 108,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,916,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,053,000 after acquiring an additional 94,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE:DPZ opened at $372.08 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.34 and a twelve month high of $435.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.20.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.46.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.