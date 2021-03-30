Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 67,080 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,080 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of EPAM Systems worth $79,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.31.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $378.08 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.83 and a 52-week high of $402.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.58.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $433,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,456.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,871 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,065. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

