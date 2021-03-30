Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 67,280 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,280 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Abiomed worth $91,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abiomed by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,089,000 after buying an additional 181,751 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,041,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $986,159,000 after acquiring an additional 96,574 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,600,000 after purchasing an additional 78,839 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,128,000 after purchasing an additional 73,601 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 82.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 117,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,595,000 after purchasing an additional 53,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $305.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.50 and its 200 day moving average is $295.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.14 and a 52-week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABMD. TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.25.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

