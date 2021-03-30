Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 214,677 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,804,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,677 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of Plug Power worth $95,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Plug Power by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,362,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lucas P. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 750,214 shares of company stock worth $44,475,619. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

PLUG stock opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of -93.27 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. Truist lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.