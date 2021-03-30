Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 35,549 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,549 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $80,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.27.

Shares of SRPT opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $181.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

