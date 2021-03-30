Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 61,524 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,524 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.12% of Cimpress worth $94,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Cimpress in the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $162,140.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,000 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $196,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,223 in the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Cimpress to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

CMPR opened at $98.93 on Tuesday. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.32 and a 200 day moving average of $90.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

