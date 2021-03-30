Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,994,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,702 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of Zynga worth $78,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Zynga by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 341,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Zynga by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 75,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 6.7% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Zynga by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $9,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,541,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,088,524.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 20,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $208,171.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,659.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,800,963 shares of company stock valued at $29,171,899. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

