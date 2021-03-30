Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Edison International worth $84,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Edison International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Edison International by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,577 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.72. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

