Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,239 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Pool worth $92,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Pool by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Pool by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

Shares of POOL opened at $343.48 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $176.19 and a 1 year high of $401.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $839.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.02 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

