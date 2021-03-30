Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $80.74 Million Stock Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,835 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Nevro worth $80,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Nevro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Nevro by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $136,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $375,323. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

Shares of NVRO opened at $132.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.83 and a beta of 1.02. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $82.96 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

