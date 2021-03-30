Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $82.65 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,653,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524,695 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AstraZeneca worth $82,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 509.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $64.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

